Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $51,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 691,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.50 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Corp (CBT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fmr-llc-boosts-stake-in-cabot-corp-cbt.html.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.