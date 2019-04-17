Flowchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $474,204.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00100832 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $0.00 and $474,204.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.69 or 0.12767580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001046 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025206 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.