FLO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,332.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. FLO has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $51,332.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00001645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 150,685,973 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

