Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

NYSE:PFD opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/flaherty-crumrine-pref-income-fd-inc-pfd-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.