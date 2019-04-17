Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.83 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-has-1-27-million-holdings-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.