Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $135.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7583 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

