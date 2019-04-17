Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.47 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

