Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) vs. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Critical Analysis

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 8.94 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -3.04 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,943.12 -$39.91 million ($2.61) -3.18

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Prime Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -281.64% -44.55% -36.93% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.38% -63.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Five Prime Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.01%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.79%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

