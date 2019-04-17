Fis Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Fis Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned 1.84% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THD. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of THD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. 162,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,780. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

