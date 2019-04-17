Fis Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Fis Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1059 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fis-group-inc-grows-stake-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-consumer-staples-etf-pscc.html.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.