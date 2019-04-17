First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

