First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,579,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

SU opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

