First Manhattan Co. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

