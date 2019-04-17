First Manhattan Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,725,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Manhattan Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/first-manhattan-co-has-1-06-million-position-in-workhorse-group-inc-wkhs.html.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.