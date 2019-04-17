First Majestic Silver (AG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 954,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

