First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.90 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,347.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.