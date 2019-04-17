First Horizon National (FHN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their neutral rating on shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut First Horizon National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,426,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,423,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in First Horizon National by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,542,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

