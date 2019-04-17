First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,060.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,053,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $190,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $260,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

