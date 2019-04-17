First Capital Realty (FCR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.67.

TSE:FCR opened at C$20.78 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$184.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Capital Realty will post 0.889999935117511 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

