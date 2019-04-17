First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $471,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $6,933,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

