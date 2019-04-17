Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $372,588.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $372,588.00 and approximately $118,416.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

