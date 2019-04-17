Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 101,694 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 4.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 3,035,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,146. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/financial-advantage-inc-buys-101694-shares-of-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.