Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,309 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after buying an additional 6,653,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,927,000 after purchasing an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,220,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,954,000 after purchasing an additional 868,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of FITB opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-shares-sold-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.