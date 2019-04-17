Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) CAO Teresa J. Tanner Sells 55,600 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. 6,068,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

