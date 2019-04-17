Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $3.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00377379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.01080803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00210050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

