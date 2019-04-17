FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0084 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $124,936.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00376501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.01071360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00210102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 14,947,823 coins and its circulating supply is 14,947,754 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.