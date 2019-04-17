Fair Isaac (FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.37

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.37 and last traded at $277.78, with a volume of 3320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.38, for a total transaction of $470,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,617.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,462. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 54.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

