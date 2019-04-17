EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 690,645 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,741. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

