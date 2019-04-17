Experience Points (XP) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Experience Points coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Experience Points has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Experience Points has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $8,991.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Experience Points

Experience Points is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 306,094,844,412 coins and its circulating supply is 271,292,241,513 coins. The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Experience Points Coin Trading

Experience Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Experience Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

