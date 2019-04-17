Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Boosted by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Boosted by BTIM Corp.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-stake-boosted-by-btim-corp.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.