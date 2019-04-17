Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $827,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $6,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $60,321,802.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,759 shares of company stock worth $15,794,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

