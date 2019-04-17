Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Raised by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,163. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

