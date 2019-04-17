Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,680,000 after buying an additional 11,357,672 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,124,000 after buying an additional 4,260,808 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,159,000 after buying an additional 4,173,840 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after buying an additional 2,030,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after buying an additional 1,464,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 8,923,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,281,967. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/exchange-capital-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.