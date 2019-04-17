Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 845,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 289,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 210,385 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 113,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 117,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,522. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

