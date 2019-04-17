Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,424. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

