EVRAZ (EVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $671.40

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 671.40 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 659.80 ($8.62), with a volume of 3640014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644.80 ($8.43).

EVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EVRAZ to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 611 ($7.98) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 560.25 ($7.32).

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other EVRAZ news, insider Nikolay Ivanov sold 70,000 shares of EVRAZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £425,600 ($556,121.78). Also, insider Alexander Abramov sold 8,470,900 shares of EVRAZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £50,401,855 ($65,858,950.74).

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

