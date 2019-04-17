New car sales in Europe are continuing to fall for the seventh month, dropping by 4% in March.

The European carmakers’ association ACEA, established in Brussels, said 1.72 million brand new cars were sold last month, down from 1.79 million in March 2018. Italy led all five top markets in decline, with a double-digit fall.

The Volkswagen team acquired market share, catching 23.2 percentage of earnings with a moderate 1-percent drop. Shares of its own luxury brands were mixed, with Audi up by 1.7 percent and Porsche plummeting 19 percent.

French carmaker Renault was independently one of mass carmakers in increasing earnings up 2 per cent, on the potency of its Dacia marquee.

German luxury carmaker Daimler’s earnings plummeted by 13.3 percent. BMW earnings were down by 2.2 percent.