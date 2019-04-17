Euronav (EURN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Euronav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

Euronav stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Euronav by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

