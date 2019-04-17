Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stake Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,786,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 661,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,567.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,625,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

