Equus Total Return (EQS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 11095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.06% of Equus Total Return worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

