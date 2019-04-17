Equus Total Return (EQS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 11095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)
Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .
