Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,381,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $8,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

