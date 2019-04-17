Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report $1.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $7.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.18 million to $70.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Epizyme by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

