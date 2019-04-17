EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 2,445,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,939. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

