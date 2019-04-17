Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.45% of Envestnet worth $55,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,415.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $275,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,505 shares of company stock worth $4,645,164. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

