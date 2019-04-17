Entertainment One (ETO) Hits New 52-Week High at $479.40

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.40 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 469.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 812581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.60 ($6.08).

Several research analysts recently commented on ETO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Investec upped their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 572 ($7.47) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Entertainment One alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.22.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/entertainment-one-eto-hits-new-52-week-high-at-479-40.html.

Entertainment One Company Profile (LON:ETO)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.