Engine (EGCC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Engine has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Engine has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $341,690.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Engine coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.43 or 0.11762233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00043145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Engine Profile

Engine (CRYPTO:EGCC) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc . The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

