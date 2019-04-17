Energycoin Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $476,781.00 and $3,822.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00050308 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004531 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.