Energy Action Ltd (EAX) Insider Murray Bleach Purchases 108,950 Shares of Stock

Energy Action Ltd (ASX:EAX) insider Murray Bleach purchased 108,950 shares of Energy Action stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$32,685.00 ($23,180.85).

Murray Bleach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Murray Bleach purchased 419,034 shares of Energy Action stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$124,872.13 ($88,561.80).

Shares of ASX:EAX opened at A$0.30 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. Energy Action Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28.

About Energy Action

Energy Action Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity and gas procurement, contract management and environmental reporting, and sustainability services in Australia. The company operates Australian Energy Exchange for electricity and gas procurement service through online, real time, and reverse auction platform for business customers.

