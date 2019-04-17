Encana (ECA) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.57. Encana shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1676206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Encana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

