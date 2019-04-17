Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

